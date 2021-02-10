Not every sector lost jobs during the pandemic. Some grew.

Almost a year ago, Oklahoma’s economy felt the shock of a worldwide pandemic that shuttered businesses, sent workers home and changed the landscape of what it means to be an employee in the workforce.
Across the state, at least 150,000 people lost their job. A record number filed for unemployment benefits. Entire industries felt the squeeze as jobs disappeared, and many still have not recovered.
However, some surged. For example, companies in the financial services industry had about 3% more employees in November compared to 2019.
And general merchandise stores, which include big-box retailers Walmart and Target, employed more people during the pandemic than they did the year before.
How Oklahoma sectors performed in 2020
Educational Services
-22%
The pandemic hit even the highly skilled and educated workforce. The sector includes both public and private educational institutions, whether online, in home or in school.
The teaching workforce shrank by 4,400 employees. That means one in five jobs before the pandemic haven’t yet come back.
Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation
-25%
Your favorite theater or museum probably shut down sometime during this past year leading to layoffs.
This sector lost a quarter of its workforce since 2019, about 4,500 employees (seasonally adjusted).
General Merchandise Stores
+11%*
One of the few bright spots for employment, general merchandise stores grew by an estimated 4,450 employees as of November 2020. It’s almost 11% compared to the typical number of employees during the entire year of 2019.
* Even though employment is seasonal with more workers in the lead-up to Christmas, the retail merchandise workforce consistently employed more people each month than it did the same month in 2019.
Food Services and Drinking Places
+3%
After taking a massive hit to its workforce at the beginning of the pandemic, this sector is one of the few industries that now has more employees than it did in 2019.
This sector, which includes restaurants, catering services and bars, now employs 3,000 more people than before the pandemic.
Finance and Insurance
+3%
This broad category includes companies that create and sell insurance policies, issue loans and facilitate the credit market.
The sector grew by an estimated 1,750, about 3% over the mean number of employees in 2019.
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
