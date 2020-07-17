The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) has scheduled an additional claims processing event for next week.
It will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at Expo Square. Claimants will be able to pick up passes for next week's events at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Expo Square.
During the Expo events, the Tulsa, Sapulpa, Muskogee and Okmulgee unemployment offices will be closed to provide support.
Staff and claimants are asked to wear masks while at the event. Temperatures will be checked prior to entry.