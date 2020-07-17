Jobless

Shelley Zumwalt (left), interim executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, talks with laid-off cook Micah Barnett (right) at an unemployment event at Expo Square in Tulsa on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MATT BARNARD

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) has scheduled an additional claims processing event for next week.

It will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at Expo Square. Claimants will be able to pick up passes for next week's events at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Expo Square.

During the Expo events, the Tulsa, Sapulpa, Muskogee and Okmulgee unemployment offices will be closed to provide support.

Staff and claimants are asked to wear masks while at the event. Temperatures will be checked prior to entry.

