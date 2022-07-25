New Tulsa Regional Tourism head has more than three decades' experience

With stints at employers such as Disney, Southwest Airlines and VisitDallas, Renee McKenney has made a 33-year career of making people feel welcome.

She soon will be bring that hospitality to Tulsa.

Local officials announced Monday that McKenney, 56, is the new senior vice president of the Tulsa Regional Chamber and president of Tulsa Regional Tourism. She officially will start her dual role Aug. 8.

"I love the fact that Tulsa is an emerging city, in my mind," McKenney said recently by phone. "All of the things that you've been doing over the past decade have really kind of shed a light on growth."

A sense of community sets the city apart, she said.

"Everyone is on board. It's a can-do attitude," McKenney said. "Everybody is excited to share the story. That's an environment that I do very well in. I like collaboration, and I love building on that excitement."

McKenney will replace Ray Hoyt, who spent more than a decade with the Tulsa Regional Chamber. Offering no explanation, the Chamber in February said he no longer was employed by the nonprofit.

As senior vice president for the Tulsa Regional Chamber, McKenney will lead all regional tourism efforts, overseeing the four primary initiatives of the Chamber, which include economic development, government affairs and community development. As president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, she will supervise all operations for Visit Tulsa, Tulsa Convention & Visitors Bureau, Tulsa Sports Commission and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.

McKenney most recently was with Florida-based Sunseeker Resorts-Allegiant Airlines but she has also has served with Helms-Briscoe, Disney Destinations of The Walt Disney World Company, VisitDallas and Southwest Airlines, among others.

"I have worked for two incredible brands with Southwest Airlines and Disney," she said. "Culture drives me. I'm definitely in that servant leadership mode of you surround yourself with big thinkers and a collaborative environment."

The Chamber used the Minnesota-based executive talent search firm, SearchWide Global, to help find its newest hire.

"Our search led us to Renee McKenney, who will bring a wealth of industry knowledge, extensive experience and a fresh perspective to the region and business community," Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement. "We look forward to further collaborative efforts with — and increased economic prosperity for — the city of Tulsa, Tulsa County, our valued tribal partners and all of our northeast Oklahoma regional strategic partners across tourism, including attractions, hoteliers, venues and restaurateurs."

Tourism in Oklahoma has a $7.1 billion direct impact on the state’s economy and was responsible for bringing in 17 million visitors in 2020, according to a study conducted by the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.

"We’re thrilled to see such a vital role for our community filled by a truly seasoned industry professional with a track record of success," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "This is a win for Tulsa Regional Tourism, for our Chamber, for the city of Tulsa — and most importantly, for our community."