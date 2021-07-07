New Tulsa International Airport mural gives vibrant welcome to Oklahoma's visitors

First impressions are crucial, and local artist Alexander Tamahn will now have his work serve as one of the first sights many of Tulsa's visitors will encounter.
Several prominent local and state officials gathered in Tulsa International Airport's concourse B to commemorate Tamahn's colorful new "Oklahoma Welcomes You" mural. Attendees included Mayor G.T. Bynum and Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
"It's really an honor ... I'm still reeling and processing, there's so much happening, but I do know it's a great feeling," Tamahn said after the ceremony. "This is why I do what I do in terms of sharing your art with the world and hoping people engage with it."
Originally from Fort Worth, Texas before also spending time in Chicago and Grand Rapids, Michigan, Tamahn said the mural was his way of giving back to the community he said helped "usher him into adulthood."
"It's really cool to be able to do that and that it aligns with the agenda of state leaders through the creative lens," Tamahn said.
The mural is heavily inspired by Oklahoma's new branding, which Pinnell unveiled in 2020. It also draws inspiration from the state's "diverse ecological regions" and traditional quilt patterns, Tamahn said in an Oklahoma Arts Council news release.
The artwork is part of state leadership's effort to transform the perception of Oklahoma as a "dust bowl" in other states and across the globe, Pinnell said.
"This is an amazing state, we know this is the best place to raise a family, but we need to tell people how great of a place this is," Pinnell said. "This is not the dust bowl. This is a diverse state, a colorful and vibrant state, and it's an incredibly welcoming state."
The completion of the mural is also a recognition of Tulsa investment's to become an art hub of the wider region, Bynum said.
"We are making improvements here in Tulsa because we have a city council that believes in making investments today that will pay off in the long run," Bynum said. "We recognize that if you're going to be an art city, you've got to make investments that reflect it ... and remind people that this is a city that values creativity and the arts."
Pinnell said he is hopeful the commission of similar art across Oklahoma will reshape outside perspectives to emphasize the state's positive aspects.
"To do that, you have to start branding the state the right way," Pinnell said. "If that means doing it one mural at a time, then that's what we'll do."