New owner bolsters senior living community with improvements

A local senior living community has undergone more than $2 million in upgrades, with another $2.5 million budgeted in the current fiscal year, its owner said.

A year ago Chicago-based Covenant Living Communities and Services purchased Inverness Village, a facility now known as Covenant Living at Inverness in the South Hills area of Tulsa.

The improvements include new furnishings, flooring and paint in the main entrance, 24 refurbished apartments, new appliances, upgraded Internet and the addition of an in-house television channel.

"Covenant Living told us from the onset they were committed to the long-term success of this community and that includes their monetary investment in overall improvements throughout our campus," Dr. Mike Mitchell, Covenant Living at Inverness executive director, said in a statement. "The benefactors of the capital improvements are really our residents, future residents and employees.”

Covenant Living at Inverness is home to nearly 300 residents, and it employs more than 200.

