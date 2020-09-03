New Orleans Square in Broken Arrow getting a face-lift

BROKEN ARROW — New Orleans Square, the intersection at Elm Place and New Orleans Avenue, is getting a face-lift.

The intersection, also known as South 161st East Avenue and East 101st Street South, is scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday for the first installment of the city's Tactical Urbanism plan.

"We will be painting the crosswalks with vibrant colors at the intersection, installing an art photo opportunity, benches, landscaping and new signage to show off the New Orleans Square name," Broken Arrow Director of Community Development Larry Curtis said in a statement.

The Broken Arrow City Council voted to rename the area New Orleans Square after seeking naming recommendations from the community.

The new signage will serve to let people know this is an area that is developing and "we hope to have additional installations every quarter," Curtis said.

While the intersection work is expected to be completed in 12 hours, weather permitting, the remainder of the project is to be complete before Saturday.

This Tactical Urbanism project is a part of the plan presented this week to the City Council the Small Area Committee for Elm and New Orleans.

The committee has been working for a year to find innovative ways to stimulate interest in the 100-acre area.

