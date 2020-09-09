New fitness studio scheduled to host grand opening next month in Brookside

A new boutique fitness studio is scheduled to open in Brookside next month.
PLNK, whose grand opening is scheduled Oct. 10, will be located at 1326 E. 35th Street in Center 1, directly behind Aberson's. It will feature 2,400 square feet, 14 Megaformer machines, private bathrooms and a children's area.
More than 40 classes will be offered seven days a week, starting as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as 6:30 p.m. Pronounced "plank," St. Louis-based PLNK has two locations in St. Louis and another opening in Omaha, Neb., on Oct. 3.
