Likening the nation's economy to the coronavirus, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said Wednesday that the government's next rescue package shouldn't be a one-size-fits-all solution.

"The virus, as we know full well now, some people are not affected by it all," Lankford said. "They get it but they have no symptoms. Other people get it and they end up in the hospital on a ventilator or we have some fatalities with it.

"The economy is the same way. We've had some businesses who have had no problems working through COVID-19. They are functioning. Some are actually doing better. If you are selling lumber or windows or building supplies or craft supplies or you're a grocery store or a retailer, you're doing great … For other businesses, they've been really, really hard hit: restaurants, hotels, anything convention-related, travel, vacation-related."

Lankford was a virtual guest Wednesday on "The Pandemic Pivot: Small Business Recovery," hosted by national news website Axios. During it, he was asked the status of Congress's new COVID-19 aid bill.

The House of Representatives OK'd the $3.4 trillion HEROES (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions) Act in May, and last week the Senate proposed the $1 trillion HEALS (Help End Abusive Living Situations) Act. Every day without an agreement affects 30 million Americans severed from an enhanced unemployment benefit that allowed many families to make ends meet.

"Whatever package we put out next, we should treat it like we're treating the virus," Lankford said. "Some people are not affected. They are not going to need additional federal money and assistance. Other people are dramatically hard hit and we need to target those entities.

"The hope (for an agreement) is days, at this point. We've got to be able to get everybody to move on this. So far, my Democratic colleagues have said it's the HEROES Act or nothing ... That's really not helpful."

Paramount for a resolution will be items that address coronavirus vaccines and treatments, schools, liability protections and small business help, the senator said.

"We need to keep it as narrowly focused as we can," Lankford said. "… What do we need to do to be able to continue to function? There shouldn't be a focus on getting everyone 100% and staying fully whole. We can't do that."

Lankford said he backs some extension of the Paycheck Protection Program, which was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March.

"Every federal program will have some fraud and will have some problems," he said. "Unemployment insurance that everyone talks about and that we desperately need to extend has had just billions of dollars of fraud.

"The Paycheck Protection Program has had some problems, as well. But overwhelmingly, it has been very very successful. The Paycheck Protection Program was designed to keep small businesses and not-for-profits running, so their people didn't have to end up on unemployment assistance and when we get on the other side of this, they are still operating. And it has done that."

