For Oklahoma to get ahead in business, it may need to shed its modesty.
So says the state's head of commerce.
"It is not natural for Oklahomans to brag," Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma's Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said during a virtual news conference. "Part of what you love about Oklahoma is that we are a very humble, kind people, and that's why people love it here.
"Unfortunately, that doesn't work real well when it comes to marketing. One of the things that we're going to need to get used to as a state is tooting our own horn and telling people how great we are."
That is among the objectives of the Oklahoma Automotive Accelerator Program, unveiled this week. Kouplen explained the impetus behind the program during a Zoom call witnessed by about 175 people.
The Oklahoma Automotive Accelerator Program will offer several incentives to recruit companies that produce parts, targeting the automobile industry. Tulsa recently finished second in the race to land California-based Tesla's massive electric vehicle plant.
The initiative will include expedited permits and a Quick Action Closing Fund to help the automotive industry open manufacturing facilities faster. In addition, the Automotive Engineer Workforce Tax Credit will be modeled after the state’s Aerospace Engineer Tax Credits that helped cecruit investments from Boeing, Lufthansa Technik and other companies, officials said.
"The fact that we've opened up for business early, the fact that we've gotten a lot of publicity from this Tesla surge, and everybody is going, 'Why in the world would they consider Oklahoma?'" Kouplen said. "Well, let us tell you why.
"Our commitment is we are going to take this message to the world. We know who these suppliers are. We're going to go directly to them in a very aggressive manner. We're going to tell our story ..."
Tulsa's grass-roots effort to woo Tesla ended up with the company being bombarded with 40,000 tweets endorsing Oklahoma, Kouplen said. Tulsa was able to separated itself from other suitors — eight states were in the running, he said — but it couldn't hurdle a number of obstacles, including questions centered on quality of life and the ability to attract top-echelon talent.
"Will the top graduate of MIT move to Tulsa when they also have offers in Boston and San Francisco and various places around the country?" Kouplen said, citing an example. "… At the end of the day, it really boiled down to where did these California key employees want to live, and they just felt more comfortable with Austin ..."
Expanding and promoting a skilled workforce and securing more nonstop flights will help turn the heads of site selectors, Kouplen said.
"We have to be able to show people that they can do business all over the country," he said.
Better state branding also is a necessity.
"When people think about Oklahoma, they are just so inaccurate," Kouplen said. "The state needs to do a better job of telling its story. "We shouldn't have to bring people here to realize that this is a great state, and in this particular instance, a great city of Tulsa."
But he said the state already has a long list of attributes, including central location, business friendliness, affordability and manufacturing workforce. A total of 116 companies are considering locating in Oklahoma right now, Kouplen said.
"We believe that there is a revolution occurring within the automotive world," he said. "And we are seeing more and more interest in these electric vehicles. There's going to be a center for this portion of the industry and we think that it should be Oklahoma and Texas.
"… We want to use what we have learned and move forward with it. We feel like the tremendous publicity that this Tesla surge provided to the city and to our state needs to be leveraged."