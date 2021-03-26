Neighbors complain about Muscogee (Creek) Nation meat processing plant south of Glenpool

Some people have a beef with a $10 million meat processing facility being built by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

Winchester Mayor Deborah Adkison, whose town is near the site, and 10 other "neighbors" detailed their displeasure in an half-page advertisement that appeared Friday in the Tulsa World.

Addressing the citizens of the tribe, the town official and others claim the Creek Nation chose the site without consideration of the folks who will live near it.

Urging Creek Nation citizens to contact Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, they go onto write that their experts claim that "the odors, water pollution, and aerosol air pollution of slaughterhouse pathogens will will create an imminent and substantial endangerment to persons in the area…"

Officials broke ground on the facility in October.

Called the Looped Square Meat Co., it will encompass 25,000 square feet just south of the tribe’s Duck Creek Casino a few miles south of Glenpool on U.S. 75. Beggs, a town also mentioned in the letter, is southwest of the facility.