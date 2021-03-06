Need a driver's license or REAL ID in Oklahoma? Prepare to wait months

A major backlog has triggered months-long delays to renew an Oklahoma driver’s license and obtain a REAL ID card.

The backlog can be blamed on several causes, including the pandemic, new software to process IDs and, in general, Oklahoma’s self-imposed delay with even allowing the REAL ID-compliant licenses that will be required to board aircraft and visit federal buildings after Oct. 1.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety estimated 600,000 people might want a REAL ID. But as of Feb. 20, only 139,752 such credentials have been issued.

Oklahoma is one of the last states to comply with the federal REAL ID program. The Legislature resisted efforts to implement security features found in compliant cards for more than a decade after the REAL ID Act was passed following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Finally, the state began issuing REAL IDs last year.

