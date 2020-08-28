Nearly $2 million in federal grants headed to organizations based in Miami, Okla., Enid and Durant

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) on Thursday awarded close to $2 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to organizations based in Miami, Okla., Enid and Durant.

The money will go toward administering Revolving Loan Funds (RLFs) that will provide critical gap financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to serve as a champion of Oklahoma businesses," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. "These critical funds will allow our small business owners to continue to safely reopen as we work to recover from the impact of COVID-19 and reboot our economy."

The Miami (Okla.) Area Economic Development Service, Inc. will receive a $825,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to aid small businesses in Craig, Delaware, and Ottawa counties.

Northern Oklahoma Development Authority, of Enid, is getting a $550,000 grant for assistance to coronavirus-impacted businesses in Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Major and Noble counties.