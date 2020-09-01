Nearly $16 million in airport safety grants going to airports in Oklahoma

A total of $15.9 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded to Oklahoma airports through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
In eastern Oklahoma, Jones Memorial Airport in Bristow is getting $2,722,222 for taxiway reconstruction, and Skiatook Municipal Airport is receiving $2 million for runway rehabilitation.
A total of $1,403,758 is earmarked for an extended taxiway at Mid-America Industrial Airport near Pryor, and South Grand Lake Regional Airport in Ketchum is receiving $496,803 to construct or modify a hangar.
