A financial navigator program has been started to help Tulsans solve critical financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is a partnership among the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund), Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity (MORE) and Goodwill Industries of Tulsa.
Navigators will provide phone guidance at no cost to help residents access programs and services designed to help them manage income disruptions and other financial stressors.
"The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has touched every sector and every community in Tulsa," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "We are doing everything we can to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic and this includes supporting Tulsans as they are experiencing financial instability and crisis.
"We are grateful that we were able to leverage our partnership with the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to bring the Financial Navigator program to Tulsa. This program will be a key part of our emergency response and aligns with our citywide goal to improve the overall financial health and resilience of our residents."
Financial navigators became available remotely starting Monday and will help residents with one-on-one sessions to help identify immediate action steps needed to manage expenses, maximize income and realize other services available to them.
"Goodwill Industries of Tulsa welcomes the opportunity to work with the City of Tulsa and the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to bring the Financial Navigator program to Tulsans who are negatively impacted by COVID-19," David Oliver, President of Goodwill Industries of Tulsa., said in a statement. "Goodwill has worked for many years in helping our employees and program participants improve their own financial resilience and we are looking forward to serving our community in this new way."
Remote services can be requested through the webform, which can be accessed at finnav.org/interest-tulsa. Residents without internet access can call 211 who can help them fill the form out over the phone. Once the forms are received, a local financial navigator will call the client within 48 hours to begin their personal session.
For more information on the financial navigators program and to learn more about financial empowerment in Tulsa, go to www.cityoftulsa.org/government/resilient-tulsa/financialempowerment/.