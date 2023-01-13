National financial expert shares her 'money rules' at Tulsa Town Hall

You won’t get where you’re going until you know where you are.

That was among the many fiscal nuggets shared Friday by financial expert Jean Chatzky.

In town as a speaker for Tulsa Town Hall’s 2022-23 season, she addressed a packed audience in the Tulsa Performing Arts Center’s Chapman Music Hall. She also took part in an informal question-and-answer session with home-schooled students as well as high school students from Cascia Hall and Bishop Kelley.

“There is an old saying: Whatever gets measured gets managed,” Chatzky said. “This crisis has thrust most of us into management mode. But in order to accurately manage our finances, we need data about where that money is actually going.”

Chatzky, who worked for 25 years as the financial editor for NBC’s “Today” show, discussed “Your Money and Your Retirement Life: Where Do You Go from Here?” Now the editor in chief of Savvy Money magazine, Chatzky addressed how people can overcome debt and improve their financial futures, breaking down the information into what she labeled her “money rules.”

Chatzky urged consumers to chart what they spend on such things as travel, food and pets.

“If you have never done anything like this, let me just tell you — you have no idea,” she said. “You are likely spending much more than you think on all of those subscription services that you have signed up for the last couple of years. The average household, by the way, has 24.

“You are definitely spending more than you think on food, particularly takeout. But once you track, once you actually start paying attention to where your money is going, even if you do just do it for a couple of weeks, you take back your power. Just like finances are personal, budgets are personal.”

This is the 88th year for Tulsa Town Hall, which presents a series of talks by nationally and internationally known guests. Chatzky, CEO of her multimedia company, HerMoney.com, gave the third lecture in the five-speaker series.

“Three years into this pandemic, I think that we have learned that there is no quality that is more valuable than resilience, because people who have resilience can overcome,” Chatzky said. “They can overcome on the job, in their personal lives, with their finances. They don’t deny that bad things happen in all of our lives. …

“We learn to be more resilient by focusing on controlling those things that we can control and letting go of the others. We learn resilience by taking action.”

Chatzy said money is simple but people make it complicated. She also said money can make people irrational, using the example that folks tend to play the lottery more when the chances of winning it are astronomically small.

“The more money that is on the line, the more likely that logic and reasoning are to fly right out the window,” she said.

Chatzky also urged people to avoid stress, tend to their health and try to save 15% of their annual income.

One recent survey showed that more baby boomers are worried that we’ll outlive our money than they are of dying. This is a particular fear for women, 75% of whom will become widows at some point.

“Outliving your money, unfortunately, is all too possible. In part, that’s because many of us have no accurate idea how much retirement is actually going to cost. More than half of all Americans, even the successful ones, have never run the numbers.”

