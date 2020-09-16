National bankruptcies grow in wake of coronavirus public health crisis

COVID-19 has triggered several liquidation and bankruptcy filings as top companies seem to have fallen into financial limbo.
Poor financial management and slower digital transitions have particularly affected retailers, and cases of physical retailers defaulting on rent payments have risen. Sectors with the most insolvency filings are retail (32%), oil and gas (30%), food service (7%) and travel and tourism (7%), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Retail and food service companies faced insolvencies because of their inability to swiftly go digital, while oil and gas and tourism faced waning consumer demand. Retail companies such as J.C. Penney and J. Crew are suffering greatly because of the pandemic’s catastrophic impact.
"For retail chains that were unable to switch to digital sales, the situation worsened due to the shuttering of physical stores and eventually drove a collapse," Rinaldo Pereira, Global Data senior analyst said in a statement. "J.C. Penney’s piling debt and ultra-low foot traffic due to prolonged social distancing and quarantine orders forced it to file for bankruptcy in May 2020.”
In terms of the number of bankruptcy filings, the oil and gas sector closely followed retail. A steep downfall in oil demand caused prices to reach lows not seen in decades, with companies including Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy and Whiting Petroleum Corp. filing for bankruptcy.
In the area of food service, NPC International, a Pizza Hut and Wendy’s franchisee, filed for bankruptcy. McDonald’s, Starbucks and Burger King were able to adapt rapidly to changing consumer trends, but the same cannot be said for smaller restaurant chains, which saw a decline in sales.
In the travel and tourism sector, LATAM Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in May. The company was able to secure an additional $1.3 billion in funding from Oaktree Capital Management in July and, combined with a $900 million convertible loan from other major shareholders, the company hopes this will see it through the crisis without government support. A U.S. bankruptcy judge, however, rejected the airlines' proposed $2.4 billion financing deal in September, which is a setback for the company.
A second airline, Virgin Atlantic, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the United States in August, allowing it to shield its assets from U.S. creditors. The airline said that its deal with its stakeholders will support the company without the need for additional funding from the United Kingdom government.
Mentions of "bankruptcy, "liquidation," and "insolvency" have risen more than 250% in all filings of companies from June to August. Bankruptcy mentions rose by around 6% in the first quarter of 2020 over the same period a year ago.
