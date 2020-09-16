National bankruptcies grow in wake of coronavirus public health crisis

In the area of food service, NPC International, a Pizza Hut and Wendy’s franchisee, filed for bankruptcy. McDonald’s, Starbucks and Burger King were able to adapt rapidly to changing consumer trends, but the same cannot be said for smaller restaurant chains, which saw a decline in sales.

In the travel and tourism sector, LATAM Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in May. The company was able to secure an additional $1.3 billion in funding from Oaktree Capital Management in July and, combined with a $900 million convertible loan from other major shareholders, the company hopes this will see it through the crisis without government support. A U.S. bankruptcy judge, however, rejected the airlines' proposed $2.4 billion financing deal in September, which is a setback for the company.

A second airline, Virgin Atlantic, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the United States in August, allowing it to shield its assets from U.S. creditors. The airline said that its deal with its stakeholders will support the company without the need for additional funding from the United Kingdom government.

Mentions of "bankruptcy, "liquidation," and "insolvency" have risen more than 250% in all filings of companies from June to August. Bankruptcy mentions rose by around 6% in the first quarter of 2020 over the same period a year ago.

