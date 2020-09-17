Muskogee-based Armstrong bank buys four Vast Bank locations

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Muskogee-based Armstrong Bank recently completed the purchase of Vast Bank branches in Catoosa, Owasso, Collinsville, and Oologah, expanding the community bank’s footprint to 30 locations.
Jodee Thompson, Armstrong executive vice president and director of retail banking, has been named regional president of the four locations. Joining Armstrong from Vast will be Stephanie Lord, Owasso/Catoosa president, and Crystina Griffith, Collinsville/Oologah president.
The new Armstrong branches are 650 S. Cherokee St. in Catoosa; 12401 E. 86th St. North in Owasso; 118 N. 11th St. in Collinsville and 105 S. Elm St. in Oologah.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.