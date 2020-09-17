 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muskogee-based Armstrong bank buys four Vast Bank locations

Muskogee-based Armstrong bank buys four Vast Bank locations

{{featured_button_text}}

Muskogee-based Armstrong Bank recently completed the purchase of Vast Bank branches in Catoosa, Owasso, Collinsville, and Oologah, expanding the community bank’s footprint to 30 locations.

Jodee Thompson, Armstrong executive vice president and director of retail banking, has been named regional president of the four locations. Joining Armstrong from Vast will be Stephanie Lord, Owasso/Catoosa president, and Crystina Griffith, Collinsville/Oologah president.

The new Armstrong branches are 650 S. Cherokee St. in Catoosa; 12401 E. 86th St. North in Owasso; 118 N. 11th St. in Collinsville and  105 S. Elm St. in Oologah.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News