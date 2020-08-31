Muscogee (Creek) Nation plan to sell FlyingTee complex for $6.55 million moves forward, documents show

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation is planning to sell the FlyingTee golf entertainment complex to GolfSuites Tulsa, LLC, for $6.55 million.

The tribal resolution, which authorized Principal Chief David Hill to finalize the sale of 600 Riverwalk Terrace to GolfSuites, was approved Saturday at a meeting of the Muscogee (Creek) National Council, documents show.

"The Muscogee (Creek) Nation is committed to having an anchor tenant at our Riverwalk property to drive continued growth and economic development in the area…," Hill said in a statement.

FlyingTee, which built the 53,102-square-foot facility in 2016, sold their business to GolfSuites, a Riverview, Florida-based management company, in 2019. GolfSuites has committed to numerous upgrades, including the remodeling of event meeting rooms, upgrading the VIP suite lounge, installing new golf game technology powered by Toptracer and installing new and repaired televisions.

The golf entertainment facility is the only property involved in the proposed sale.

The first shops in the Riverwalk complex in Jenks opened in January 2005. It later ran into financial difficulties, and the MCN purchased the shopping and eating destination for $11.5 million at a Tulsa County Sheriff's auction in 2012.

