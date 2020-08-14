When Karen Chapman and her son, Nathan, entered the real estate development business, one multifamily structure caught their eye.
It was Gotham Apartments, 215 W. Fairview St.
“Nathan is the driving force,” she said. “He’s probably a bigger risk-taker than I am. I am a little more conservative.
“This was our very first apartment purchase. I was scared to death. I didn’t know what we were doing. But we just did it.”
Since forming Regina Rex Properties, LLC, in 2009, the Chapmans have purchased and redeveloped about 225 multifamily and single-family residences.
They bought 23-unit Gotham Apartments in 2015, making cosmetic changes. They pair recently spruced up the common areas with paint, new flooring and oak stair treads to commemorate the building’s 100th birthday.
“They are charming,” Nathan said of vintage structures. “It’s nice to be able to give them life again.”
A graduate of the University of Cambridge in England, Nathan was working in the finance department of a bank in Germany when he and his mother formed Regina Rex Properties LLC. Among the Chapmans’ multifamily purchases when he returned to the states was the former Brown Apartments, 5223 E. 12th St., which they renamed Cyrus Avery Court in 2016.
Built by Gotham Oil Company for its executives, the four-story Gotham Apartments opened with 29 fully furnished units in August 1920, featuring a state-of-the-art oil heating system by the Ray Oil Burner Co., according to the Tulsa World archives.
Labeled the Fairview Apartments for a couple of decades starting in the 1970s, they were gutted in 1990 and converted to 23 units and a laundry room on the first floor. Today, it has 16 two-bedroom and seven one-bedroom apartments.
“It’s a solid building and it got a great structural report when we purchased it,” Karen said.
Eleven years in the development business has taught them plenty, she said.
“We are continuing to learn,” Karen said. “You never know everything, no matter how experienced you are.
“We both have seen a lot of things, and then we’ll see something in a transaction that’s never happened before. If you get overconfident and think you know it, that’s when it’s going to hurt you.”