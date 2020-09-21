Monks at St. Gregory's Abbey prepare for big honey harvest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHAWNEE — The drip, drip, drip of sweet golden liquid oozing into a trough can only mean one thing.

The monks at St. Gregory's Abbey are in the midst of their biggest honey harvest ever.

The Rev. Simeon Spitz, the abbey's resident beekeeper, said he can't even estimate how much honey will be produced in the 2020 honey haul.

A test run of a new honey extractor was expected to produce between 800 and 1,000 pounds of honey.

