Monks at St. Gregory's Abbey prepare for big honey harvest

SHAWNEE — The drip, drip, drip of sweet golden liquid oozing into a trough can only mean one thing.
The monks at St. Gregory's Abbey are in the midst of their biggest honey harvest ever.
The Rev. Simeon Spitz, the abbey's resident beekeeper, said he can't even estimate how much honey will be produced in the 2020 honey haul.
A test run of a new honey extractor was expected to produce between 800 and 1,000 pounds of honey.
Featured News video: Aerial view of property at 31st and Peoria, where there is a plan for a mixed use development
Featured gallery: Meet the 7 Oklahoma billionaires who have a net worth of $31.5 billion
What is the Forbes 400?
No. 61: Tom Love, Chairman and CEO, Love's Travel Shops and Country Stores
No. 61: Judy Love
No. 67: David Green and family, CEO, Hobby Lobby
No. 129: Harold Hamm, chairman and CEO, Continental Resources
No. 137: George Kaiser, Chairman, BOK Financial
No. 238: Lynn Schusterman
No. 359: Chad Richison, founder and CEO of Paycom
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
August 2018: A walking tour of the Gathering Place with George Kaiser
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.