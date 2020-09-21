 Skip to main content
Monks at St. Gregory's Abbey prepare for big honey harvest

St Gregory's beekeeper

The Rev. Simeon Spitz, the abbey's resident beekeeper, at St. Gregory's Abbey in Shawnee. Photo via The Oklahoman

 Althea Peterson

SHAWNEE — The drip, drip, drip of sweet golden liquid oozing into a trough can only mean one thing.

The monks at St. Gregory's Abbey are in the midst of their biggest honey harvest ever.

The Rev. Simeon Spitz, the abbey's resident beekeeper, said he can't even estimate how much honey will be produced in the 2020 honey haul.

A test run of a new honey extractor was expected to produce between 800 and 1,000 pounds of honey.

