Minority-owned bakery to hold grand opening Thursday

A new bakery is coming to Tulsa.

Armando and Chely's Cakes, owned by Armando and Chely Sanchez, will hold its grand opening at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at 5151 S. Peoria Ave.

The Sanchezes arrived in Tulsa a decade ago with visions of opening a cake shop. They began baking cakes for friends and family and now have the capability of turning out 200 of the desserts in a weekend.

"Small businesses are the bedrock of our communities," Francisco Treviño, director of the nonprofit Casa de la Cultura, said in a statement. "By buying local you are helping the local economy. "Minority-owned businesses deserve the same exposure and popularity as their mainstream counterparts."

