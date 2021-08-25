MidAmerica Industrial Park hires workforce development coordinator

PRYOR — MidAmerica Industrial Park has hired a new workforce development coordinator.
She is Brittany Greer, who formerly served as an academic adviser at Tulsa Community and in similar roles at Oklahoma State and Rogers State universities.
MAIP is the world's eighth largest industrial park, supporting more than 80 companies, including Google.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today