 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MidAmerica Industrial Park hires workforce development coordinator
0 Comments

MidAmerica Industrial Park hires workforce development coordinator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PRYOR — MidAmerica Industrial Park has hired a new workforce development coordinator.

She is Brittany Greer, who formerly served as an academic adviser at Tulsa Community and in similar roles at Oklahoma State and Rogers State universities.

MAIP is the world's eighth largest industrial park, supporting more than 80 companies, including Google.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News