PRYOR — Two swings and misses on potentially transformative automotive projects have not dimmed MidAmerica Industrial Park's prospects, CEO Dave Stewart said Wednesday.

"We will win a megasite," Stewart told a Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce gathering. "It's just a matter of time. All the stars will line up."

In recent months, Panasonic and then Volkswagen decided to take $1 billion-plus manufacturing facilities elsewhere despite recruiting pitches by Oklahoma and MAIP that included more than $700 million in incentives. Opinions vary on why those two chose Kansas and Canada, respectively, but Stewart said the Pryor area needs to prepare for ultimate success.

"Our infrastructure checked all the boxes," said Stewart. "There was no stone left unturned. What we learned from that process is that our labor market is competitive with other regions. Not necessarily the best, but competitive."

Stewart said operating costs, access to electricity and the regulatory environment are a plus. Initiatives to add housing and quality-of-life elements in the area, he said, have been "spot on."

Stewart said MAIP is working with more than 20 potential new tenants but declined to comment on any of them or on persistent rumors that the Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant may yet wind up at Pryor.

A mega-employer, he said, would bring a minimum of 2,500 direct jobs and perhaps result in a total of 7,000 to 8,000 overall. About half of those, Stewart said, would be expected to live in or around Pryor.

To that end, he said, MAIP has been working with area communities on planning and developing strategies for attracting and accommodating new residents.

"Our communities need to prepare," he said. "Our schools need to get ready."

He acknowledged that what he called "a small but vocal group that thinks we should keep the status quo" have caused some headaches for MAIP and economic developers, but he said, "I think we're at a tipping point for a major project, a project that would complete the transformation of not only MidAmerica but … the region and potentially the state of Oklahoma.

"What is good for MidAmerica is good for Mayes County," Stewart declared. "And it's good for Green Country. And it's good for the state."

Fortunately for MidAmerica, economic development is not baseball. Three strikes is not an out, and one long ball is sometimes all it takes.

"We swing for the fence; we don't always get a home run," Stewart said.