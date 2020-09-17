 Skip to main content
Metro home starts for August continue upward trend

  Updated
Aerial

Broken Arrow has the most affordable homes in the state, according to a new report. Tulsa World file

 Tom Gilbert

The strong area housing market continues to flex its muscles.

August housing starts for the area totaled 307, a 7.7% jump from the same month a year ago. For the year, the number is 2,447, a 21% jump from 2019, according to the tracking service New Orders Weekly.

For August, Broken Arrow led the metro with 50 starts. Four areas had 39 starts: Tulsa, Bixby and the unincorporated regions of Rogers and Wagoner counties.

For 2020, Broken Arrow has 544 starts, followed by Tulsa (297), unincorporated Wagoner County (282) and unincorporated Rogers County (207).

