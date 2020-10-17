Mercy Hospital acquires Edmond-based development property for $106 million

EDMOND — Mercy, what a hospital bill: $106,469,000 and change.

That’s what Mercy Hospital paid in a recent quiet purchase of its Edmond campus at 2017 W. Interstate 35 Frontage Road — quiet because it was routine for this kind of development.

Seen without context, it might seem odd. Mercy Edmond, near the southwest corner of Interstate 35 and 15th Street, opened in 2014 and expanded in 2017-2019.

But it didn’t own the property — the first, a three-story, 139,772-square-foot building; and the latter, a three-story, 60,773-square-foot building housing an emergency department, outpatient surgery center, imaging, laboratory, specialty physician offices, wellness center, family medicine, internal medicine and pediatric clinics, and other services.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.