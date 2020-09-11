 Skip to main content
Medical service in Tulsa moving all practices to one building

Adult Gastroenterology Associates (AGA) is combining all its practices under one roof at the Richmond Plaza Building, 4200 E. Skelly Drive.

The new location is in the same building as the Tulsa Endoscopy Center, a partner company of AGA.

