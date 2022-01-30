The shareholders of McAfee &Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, have elected Brandon P. Long and Joshua D. Smith as the newest members of its seven-member board of directors.

Long is an employee benefits/ERISA attorney who represents regional and national clients in matters involving qualified retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and executive compensation. In addition to leading the firm’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Group since 2013, he serves in leadership roles with numerous organizations, including the American Bar Association, SouthWest Benefits Association, Employee Benefits Institute of Kansas City, Oklahoma City University School of Law Executive Board, and Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Smith is an accomplished corporate and business lawyer best known for his work representing clients in notable stock and asset acquisitions, mergers, divestitures, and complex financing transactions. In addition to leading McAfee & Taft’s Business Transaction and Financing Group since 2019, he chairs the firm’s Sports Industry Group and has represented professional sports teams in a broad range of business and commercial transactions

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.