Magazine names Cox Business Convention Center as one of 20 best convention centers in North America

Cox Business Convention Center (CBCC) has been named one of North America’s best convention centers for trade shows and corporate events for the second consecutive year.

Of more than 100 venues, CBCC placed among the highest qualified facilities in EXHIBITOR Magazine's second annual Centers of Excellence list. The downtown Tulsa venue was ranked in five categories: facility and functionality, location and accommodations, service and execution, awards and industry participation and upgrades and expansion.

Joining facilities such as the San Diego Convention Center and Los Angeles Convention Center, the CBCC earned the 2021 Centers of Excellence distinction by being among the top 20 highest-scoring entries.

A total of $55 million in renovations recently were completed to the CBCC, which was built in 1962.

"CBCC and the City of Tulsa have both strived to attract trade shows and corporate events to the downtown area," CBCC Assistant General Manager Angie Teel said in a statement. "Being honored as a 2021 Center of Excellence shows our efforts are being recognized, and we hope to further our reputation with the newly renovated spaces and show more clients and guests how Tulsa does it better."