Macy’s Fulfillment Center in Owasso hiring more than 5,800 seasonal workers

Macy’s announced it is hiring more than 5,800 full- and part-time seasonal colleagues at its Tulsa Fulfillment Center for the upcoming holiday season.

The company currently has more than 1,000 full-time workers at its 1.3-million-square-foot fulfillment center, located just west of Owasso.

The COVID-19 outbreak initially forced Macy’s to furlough the majority of its roughly 130,000 employees nationwide, according to a Tulsa World story in March.

Macy’s has been struggling amid competition from discounters and online retailers like Amazon. S&P Dow Jones Global Indices said in early April that Macy’s would be removed from the benchmark S&P 500 and shifted to the S&P SmallCap 600.