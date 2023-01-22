Locally based Atento Capital sponsors NYU incubator program

Oklahoma company partners with Tesla on solar roofing

An Oklahoma City-based company is partnering to install the Tesla Solar Roof, Solar Power of Oklahoma has announced.

“The Tesla Solar Roof is different from a traditional system,” J.W. Peters, president of SPO, said in a statement. “On a traditional solar energy system, solar panels are secured on top of a roof’s shingles. With a Tesla Solar Roof, the shingles are solar panels. The look is cleaner, and the system provides more space to capture solar energy, because it is essentially the entire roof.”

SPO became Tesla Solar Roof-certified after SPO crew members attended Tesla’s intensive training in Connecticut this month. SPO’s Tesla Solar Roof installers will now tailor each project to meet their customers’ desired capacity as Oklahoma’s only licensed roofing and electrical company to have dual certification in the state and also be Tesla Energy Certified.

Residential solar systems have increased dramatically in recent years because of federal tax credits. Tax credits are available to offset up to 30% of installation costs through 2023 and also are applicable to a Tesla Powerwall if one is installed simultaneously with Tesla Solar Roof.

Atento Capital sponsors NYU incubator program

Atento Capital, a Tulsa-based investment firm, has become a platinum-level sponsor of the New York University’s School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub) Incubator Program.

The Tisch Center launched the Hospitality Innovation Hub Incubator Program to help NYU-affiliated startup entrepreneurs and innovators plan, launch, manage and grow their businesses. The Innovation Hub caters to the needs of industry and businesses seeking to build the next generation of travel technology products.

Atento Capital’s sponsorship will include the opportunity to host the Tisch Center Incubator’s spring 2023 “Pitch Your Passion & Seal the Deal” competition at the company’s Tulsa headquarters.

ONEOK raises dividend

The board of directors at ONEOK increased the company’s quarterly dividend to 95.5 cents per share, an increase of 2% and resulting in an annual dividend of $3.82 per share.

The dividend is payable Feb. 14 to shareholders as of the close of business Jan. 30.

Canopy HealthTech launches

The University of Oklahoma, University of Tulsa, Oklahoma State University and Tulsa Innovation Labs have announced the launch of Canopy HealthTech, a new multiyear initiative to accelerate the commercialization of virtual health innovations from Oklahoma universities.

“Oklahoma innovators have developed technologies with the potential to positively impact human health via emerging virtual and hybrid in-person care models, but to reach their potential, these technologies need business, regulatory and marketing expertise,” Shawna Khouri, director of the Virtual Health portfolio at Tulsa Innovation Lab and architect of Canopy HealthTech, said in a statement. “Canopy will surround clinical and technical faculty members with the necessary funding and business, regulatory and quality systems expertise critical to bridging these innovations from bench to business.”

A key feature of the program is the unique partnership among multiple universities, leveraging the strength of each institution to develop technologies that will expand health care access to traditionally under-served patient populations.

“Through the vision and leadership of OU’s Tom Love Innovation Hub, OSU’s Center for Health System Innovation, and the University of Tulsa, as well as the support of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, we will catalyze startup formation across the state that will address gaps in health care delivery, particularly in rural, indigenous and inner-city communities,” Khouri said. “Canopy will connect Oklahoma researchers to industry experts to support the development of virtual health technologies that address these pressing regional health-delivery needs.”

Canopy HealthTech’s executive director is Rachel Lane, senior staff member of OU’s Price College of Business Tom Love Innovation Hub.

“Canopy will meaningfully impact health and economic outcomes in Oklahoma and beyond with funds and mentoring that support startup formation from Oklahoma ideas,” Lane said in a statement. “As these companies choose to stay and grow in Oklahoma — fortified by the supportive environment Tulsa Innovation Labs and the George Kaiser Family Foundation have built — the state will gain a critical mass of business and workforce that differentiates and distinguishes our industry with a competitive economic edge.”

Requests for proposals for funding through Canopy HealthTech are open and must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 1. To learn more about Canopy HealthTech or the RFP process, go to canopyhealth.tech or contact info@canopyhealth.tech.

Airport art exhibit celebrated

Tulsa International Airport on Thursday celebrated a new art exhibit titled “A History through Dance.” It features pieces and historical information on Tulsa’s Ballet Folklorico group, Tierra Mestiza, and imagery from Torres Fine Art.

Insurance company gets Weatherford addition

Rich & Cartmill Insurance and Bonds, headquartered in Tulsa, announced Thursday that Weatherford-based American Insurance Group joined the company Jan. 1.

Rich & Cartmill has been around since 1922; American Insurance Group was established in 1987.

“We are excited to add the talented and respected team at American Insurance Group to our existing Employee Benefits practice,” Rich & Cartmill President Travis Brown said in a statement. “Providing exceptional service to our clients is a key principle of each organization, and we look forward to providing that service together in the years ahead.”

