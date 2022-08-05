Ziggi's Coffee to open second location in Tulsa

Franchisees Brian Crites and his wife, Leigh-Anne Crites, are expecting to open a Ziggi's at 9712 E. 92nd St. South sometime in 2023, the company said.

It will be the couple's first Ziggi's. The firm's other location is at 6132 S. Memorial Drive.

"We knew Ziggi's was the right franchise company for us to join after meeting the team for the first time," the couple said in a joint statement. "We have received immense support at every step of the way, without feeling overwhelmed as new franchise owners."