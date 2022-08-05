 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ziggi's Coffee to open second location in Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0

Colorado-based Ziggi's Coffee is planning a second location in Tulsa.

Franchisees Brian Crites and his wife, Leigh-Anne Crites, are expecting to open a Ziggi's at 9712 E. 92nd St. South sometime in 2023, the company said.

It will be the couple's first Ziggi's. The firm's other location is at 6132 S. Memorial Drive.

"We knew Ziggi's was the right franchise company for us to join after meeting the team for the first time," the couple said in a joint statement. "We have received immense support at every step of the way, without feeling overwhelmed as new franchise owners."

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major credit card mistakes to avoid when times are tough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert