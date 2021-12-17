 Skip to main content
Zarrow Foundation donates $3 million for Affordable Housing Trust Fund
The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation has approved a $3 million grant to the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The money will be used for the production and preservation of affordable housing through affordable housing development loans, homebuyer assistance grants, landlord incentives grants and direct rental assistance grants.

The funds will be awarded in three annual payments of $1 million starting in February. The money funds will be awarded via the Tulsa Community Foundation (TCF), which serves as the nonprofit fiscal agent and manages the private funds donated to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

