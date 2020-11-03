WPX Energy reports $148 million loss in third quarter

Tulsa-based WPX Energy reported a third-quarter loss of $148 million, or 26 cents per diluted share.

The loss primarily was driven by a $110 million net loss on derivatives resulting from non-cash forward, mark-to-market changes in the company’s hedge book, and a loss on the extinguishment of debt.

On Sept. 28, WPX and Devon Energy agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals, making the combined entity the fifth largest independent oil producer in the country. The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, will send WPX to Devon's headquarters in Oklahoma City.

"Our proposed merger is on track and is proving to be a transformational event not only for our two companies, but for our industry as a whole based on events that have unfolded since our announcement," Rick Muncrief, WPX’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Consolidation is a strategic step that reduces costs, improves margins and accelerates the return of capital to shareholders in very meaningful ways.

"WPX has been a leader in our peer group, and the combined company will provide us with even more strength and capacity to deliver value through disciplined management and an unwavering focus on profitable, per-share growth."

