Construction has resumed at the proposed Tulsa Premium Outlets mall after nearly a three-year hiatus, a Jenks official said Tuesday.

"They started mobilizing this week," Jenks City Manager Christopher Shrout said by phone. "We still hope for a 2024 open date."

Work at the planned outlet mall, located just south of the Creek Turnpike in Jenks, was essentially halted in March 2020 after the start of the pandemic.

In June, Simon Premium Outlets had announced that construction on the center, which will encompass roughly 330,000 square feet and feature almost 100 retailers, was to resume later that year. When the project originally was announced, it was expected to generate 400 construction jobs and 800 part-time and permanent jobs.

"It's going to mean a lot," Shrout said. "We have so much development going on, but this just supercharges it."

Tulsa Premium Outlets LLC purchased 51 acres for the Jenks project for $12 million.

In the original No. 2 tax increment financing economic development agreement, the city of Jenks agreed to reimburse Simon for certain public improvement TIF projects. A TIF is a public financing method that diverts property tax revenues from the TIF district to pay for public improvements there over a specified span.

Jenks’ No. 2 TIF is generally bounded by the Creek Turnpike on the north, the Arkansas River on the east, Polecat Creek on the south and Elm Street on the west.

Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, parent company of Simon Premium Outlets, reported earnings of $1.462 billion through the first nine months of 2022. The occupancy rate at its malls on Sept. 30 was 94.5%, up 1.7% over the same period in 2021.

Baltimore-based Whiting-Turner, which has an office in Tulsa, is the general contractor/construction manager for the Jenks mall.

"It's good news for the whole metro area," Shrout said. "With the interest rate environment, I think it's impressive that a project of this size is moving forward. There's a lot happening, especially in the whole metro Tulsa area with Scheels and now this moving forward. There will be a lot more retail options here in the next couple of years."

Scheels is the North Dakota-based sporting goods retailer planning to invest an estimated $132 million to build a store in the former Sears building at Woodland Hills Mall. That project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.

