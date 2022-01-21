Work of local steel artist showcased at Tulsa International Airport

A new exhibit featuring a local artist has opened at Tulsa International Airport (TUL).
The work of Ralph Weidling titled "Flight #918" will be on display until January 2023 in the Concourse A waiting area, which is located in the pre-security section.
"We are excited to add this rotating exhibit to our list of displays at the airport," Stephanie Chester, community relations manager at TUL, said in a statement. "Showcasing our local artists gives our passengers a chance to see what talent Tulsa has to offer, and by doing so we are creating an authentic Tulsa experience for those that may not have the chance to explore while they are here."
The installation has four unique, sculptural steel and abstract chemical steel canvas pieces that represent a city and state full of natural resources and rich history.
They focus on Tulsa’s Art Deco architecture, extensive oil history and Native American representation. The pieces include "Tulsa Time Deco," featuring black and gold Art Deco style, "Yanasi," showcasing a buffalo and Native American representation with the word "hello" in the Five Civilized Tribes languages, "Black Gold," a piece with oil images and the Tulsa skyline, and "Tulsa Way," a scene of Tulsa roads illustrating a finished Gilcrease Expressway.
Art in the airport has been a priority at TUL since 2006, when the Cultural Advisory Group was formed. The group comprises local artists and representatives of art organizations in Tulsa that develop strategy for incorporating art and cultural exhibits in areas throughout the terminal, showcasing local artists, galleries and museums.
A self-taught steel artist originally from the Chicago, Weidling has transplanted to Tulsa. His work is created at his 1940s farm homestead and studio, where he combines eco-scaping, environmental therapy, perma-culture and art into one coexisting environment and experience.
"I am constantly inspired by the land and the history of Oklahoma … from the iconic Art Deco architecture in the skyline to the diverse landscapes around the state…" Weidling wrote in the introduction to his display. "I always describe Tulsa as the perfect little BIG city, as for it has everything a big city has to offer …"