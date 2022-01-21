Work of local steel artist showcased at Tulsa International Airport

A new exhibit featuring a local artist has opened at Tulsa International Airport (TUL).

The work of Ralph Weidling titled "Flight #918" will be on display until January 2023 in the Concourse A waiting area, which is located in the pre-security section.

"We are excited to add this rotating exhibit to our list of displays at the airport," Stephanie Chester, community relations manager at TUL, said in a statement. "Showcasing our local artists gives our passengers a chance to see what talent Tulsa has to offer, and by doing so we are creating an authentic Tulsa experience for those that may not have the chance to explore while they are here."

The installation has four unique, sculptural steel and abstract chemical steel canvas pieces that represent a city and state full of natural resources and rich history.