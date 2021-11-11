 Skip to main content
Work in BA Career Fair set for Tuesday
  Updated
BA Expressway aerial file (copy)

Industrial areas are seen near the Broken Arrow Expressway east of downtown Tulsa in 2017. 

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Area employers from the healthcare, manufacturing, professional services and hospitality sectors are expected to attend the Work in BA Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Central on Main Ballroom, 210 N. Main St.

The Work In BA Career Center is operated by the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation. The center was made possible by contributions and support of the City of Broken Arrow and Tulsa County.

"Our goal is to stimulate the local economy by connecting local employers with Broken Arrow residents," Darla Heller, senior vice president of Economic Development, said in a statement.

"So many companies are struggling to find the talent they need to address growth and demand we are experiencing. In Broken Arrow we are committed to creating connections between employers and prospective employees during these challenging times."

