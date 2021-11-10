 Skip to main content
Woodland Hills Mall gets new locally based store
Woodland Hills Mall gets new locally based store

Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. recently opened its second location.

The new venue is on the bottom level of Woodland Hills Mall, across from the Apple store.

Magnolia Soap is a plant-based products company offering locally made items such as bath bombs, lotion, salt scrubs, shave bars, laundry detergent and a full men's line.

Co-owners Scottie Lawrence and her husband, Drew, opened their first Magnolia location on Cherry Street in December.

