Woodland Hills Mall co-hosting electronics recycling event Saturday

  • Updated
Woodland Hills Mall

Woodland Hills Mall Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Woodland Hills Mall is co-hosting an E-Recycle event with Electronic Synergy Foundation on Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the south parking lot (7021 S. Memorial Drive) near Cheesecake Factory. Donors are asked to bring their unwanted electronics for recycling.

This event is open to every business or person with unwanted electronics. Acceptable materials in any age/condition/quantity are welcome and free to recycle. Prohibited items include those containing Freon (refrigerators, air conditioners), anything radioactive such as smoke detectors, anything bio-hazardous (dirty medical equipment) and light bulbs.

The Electronic Synergy Foundation will be on hand to take the following items: computers, printers, microwaves, phones, office equipment, and home entertainment devices.

Fee-based items accepted include televisions ($20 each) and CRT monitors ($10 apiece).

