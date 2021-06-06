Woman- and Native American-owned Tiger Natural Gas has earned stripes in Tulsa

“I started back in ‘91 working in an extra bedroom of my house,” Johnson said. “I had someone who did my accounting. We just are blessed.”

A third-party supplier, Tiger moves more than 50 million cubic feet of natural gas annually, feeding such clients as IHOP, McDonald’s, Oklahoma City Public Schools and Department of Defense facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, California and New Mexico. With 44 employees, it has field offices in Boulder, Colorado, and Pittsburgh.

Tiger recently won a $8.67 million contract to supply natural gas to Department of Defense facilities in Oklahoma. Delivery starts in December.

“Being a small company, you don’t have a lot of hoops you have to go through,” Johnson said. “But our customers are very important to us. We try to treat them the way we would want to be treated.

“We all have to make money, right? But we try to be open and honest with them. It seems to have worked for us.”

Tiger is customizing roughly a 12,000-square-foot building it bought for its new headquarters at 7812 E. 108th St.

Workers are scheduled to relocate in early July.