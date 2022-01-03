With 70 new jobs, Texas-based Lufkin Industries establishing Oklahoma headquarters in Claremore

A Texas-based oilfield equipment manufacturer plans to bring at least 70 jobs to its new Oklahoma headquarters in Claremore.
Lufkin Industries, which also offers oilfield products and services, plans to make its recently purchased 179,000-square-foot facility in Claremore Industrial Park the company's manufacturing center for rod-pumping systems.
"The pro-business atmosphere, access to top-tier talent and strong support from the city and county leadership made Claremore the clear choice as home for our new facility," Mike Paschal, vice president of manufacturing for Lufkin Industries, said in a statement. "We look forward to becoming a true community partner and continuing our mission of collaboration, operational excellence and value creation."
Lufkin is based in Missouri City, Texas, a suburb of Houston.
It operates in 28 locations worldwide, is hiring for various positions, including CNC (computer numerical control) machinists, CNC machine operators, assembly operators, machining technicians and manufacturing engineers and more. A complete list of career opportunities and the application portal can be found online at lufkin.com/careers/.
"Rogers County has a rich history in the oil and gas sector," Meggie Froman-Knight, executive director for the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority, said in a statement.
"We are excited to see Lufkin Industries continue to build upon this legacy. CIEDA remains committed to partnering with the organization to ensure its long-term success within our community and aid in its efforts to develop a robust talent pipeline."
A Lufkin job fair has been scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Claremore campus of Northeast Tech. In addition, company representatives will be on-site at 844 Lowry Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 14 to answer questions and complete interviews.
Lufkin, which has partnered with CIEDA and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to meet its workforce needs, has qualified as a participant in the Okahoma Quality Jobs program.
"Claremore is proudly home to a booming manufacturing sector," Claremore Mayor Bill Flanagan said in a statement. "The fact that global leaders, such as Lufkin Industries, continue to choose Claremore as a location for their facilities is a true testament to our city’s willingness and commitment to help businesses achieve their greatest potential."