With 70 new jobs, Texas-based Lufkin Industries establishing Oklahoma headquarters in Claremore

"We are excited to see Lufkin Industries continue to build upon this legacy. CIEDA remains committed to partnering with the organization to ensure its long-term success within our community and aid in its efforts to develop a robust talent pipeline."

A Lufkin job fair has been scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Claremore campus of Northeast Tech. In addition, company representatives will be on-site at 844 Lowry Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 14 to answer questions and complete interviews.

Lufkin, which has partnered with CIEDA and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to meet its workforce needs, has qualified as a participant in the Okahoma Quality Jobs program.

"Claremore is proudly home to a booming manufacturing sector," Claremore Mayor Bill Flanagan said in a statement. "The fact that global leaders, such as Lufkin Industries, continue to choose Claremore as a location for their facilities is a true testament to our city’s willingness and commitment to help businesses achieve their greatest potential."

