Win a free trip to NYC: Traveling selfie station promotes Tulsa nonstop flight to the Big Apple

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) has launched a photo contest promoting the airport's new nonstop service to New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Through Oct. 29, a selfie station featuring iconic images from New York City will travel to multiple high-traffic events around Tulsa. At the station, visitors can take a photo and post it to their social media pages to be entered in a giveaway for a free trip to NYC.

Nonstop flights from TUL to LaGuardia begin Nov. 4.

The selfie station will be at the Tulsa State Fair through Sunday, at the FC Tulsa Soccer game at ONEOK Field on Oct. 15, at Oktoberfest from Oct. 19-23, and at the Tulsa Run on Oct. 29.

For full details on what times the selfie-station will be open at each location and for more information on how to enter, go to tultonyc.com.

The nonstop to LaGuardia Airport is American Airlines' sixth new route added to the Tulsa network in the past three years.

“This is huge for Tulsa, and it’s huge for our economic growth,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said at a news conference in May at the airport.

“I can tell as someone who has spent the past six years as mayor traveling all over this country with economic development leadership here in Tulsa — meeting with companies, talking with them about why they need to come to Tulsa, talking with venture capitalists about why they need to invest in companies in Tulsa," he said.

“What I’ve heard time and time again — especially from people who are based in New York — is, ‘Do you have a direct flight to Tulsa from New York?’"

His answer, he said, always was a conversation-stopping “no.”

“That has been an unfortunate roadblock for us ... for years,” Bynum said. “Now, that roadblock is gone.”

