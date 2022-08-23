Williams unveils Center Court food hall, unique QuikTrip location

Handling about 30% of the natural gas in the United States, Williams is an expert in the field of energy.

But the Tulsa-based company recently tried its hand at something else: retail.

Williams held a grand opening Tuesday for Center Court, a 20,454-square-foot food hall in the plaza level of One Williams Center (Bank of Oklahoma Tower).

"We really know what we're doing when it comes to building and operating the key infrastructure around the nation for natural gas and energy," said Alan Armstrong, president and CEO of Williams. "But taking on a retail development in our own building is not something that we typically have done.

"I've been so thankful for the great real estate team that we put together and that honestly really put their passion and energy into making this a huge success."

Part of a major renovation to the building's main plaza, Center Court is home to seven retail outlets: QuikTrip, Rib Crib, Chicken and the Wolf, Señor Pablo, Tokyo Garden, fRoot Bowls and Mari Coffee and Tea.

The QT site is its first store to use Amazon’s "Just Walk Out technology," which offers shoppers a checkout-free experience. Customers insert a credit card to enter, and scores of cameras and weight-sensitive shelves track purchases.

"It's been actually really, really good for us thus far," said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QT's corporate communications manager. "Our employees have the opportunity to not work on cash registers now and explain the technology to our actual customers."

The new QT will be open to the public during the building’s business hours, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, with restaurants offering mainly lunch at varying hours, a spokesman for Williams said.

Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said the renovation project wouldn't have been possible without the collaboration of who he called "three phenomenal pillars" of the community: Williams, QT and Bank of Oklahoma.

"Williams is committed to building communities," he said. "They have done that for decades. They do that today. We pray they will continue to do that for decades.

"Williams has a long track record of investing heavily in communities, all of the communities in which their employees live and work. But certainly here in Tulsa where they are headquartered, we are so blessed."

A vision of former Williams Chief Financial Officer John Chandler, the One Williams Center rehab includes the roughly 5,000-square-foot Garden Terrace and the 6,600-square-foot Plaza Lounge. Last year on the main plaza, the Bank of Oklahoma opened a remodeled flagship banking center.

"We see this really as an extension of the Gathering Place, a place to gather downtown," Armstrong said. "We really like that idea that the Kaiser Foundation developed here, and we were so happy to be a part of that development.

"It really is an example of what we think about in terms of making Tulsa a place where we can attract and retain not just any talent but the very best talent when it comes to our industry ... So, when we take on something like this, we want it to be the best and we want it to be special. That's really what this is about is continue to develop a place that our employees and our tenants can be proud of."