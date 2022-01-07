Williams' Transco pipeline delivers record amount of natural gas

Tulsa-based Williams announced Thursday that it recently delivered a record amount of natural gas on its Transco interstate pipeline, which provides service to natural gas distribution companies, electric power generators, LNG (liquified natural gas) exporters and other customers along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast.

The nation’s largest-volume natural gas transmission system, Transco delivered 17.15 million dekatherms (MMdt) on Jan. 3, surpassing the previous high of 16.9 (MMdt) set Feb. 20. While extreme winter weather usually coincides with peak-day deliveries, the new record was because of continued expansions on Transco to serve the growing demands for U.S. natural gas.

In 2021, Williams nearly tripled contracted capacity on Transco to roughly 18.7 MMdt/d (from 6.6 MMdt/d in 2008), an increase primarily accomplished through incremental growth projects along Transco’s existing footprint.

Leidy South, which enlarged energy infrastructure in northern and western Pennsylvania to connect with demand centers along the Atlantic Seaboard, was the most recently completed project to maximize the use of Transco’s existing corridor and minimize environmental impacts.