Williams starts main plaza improvements to iconic BOK Tower

The balance of the facelift will encompass about 32,000 square feet on the lobby’s north side and be spread out in what used to be a BOK branch (a new one is expected to relocate within the plaza in the fall). An upscale lounge in the plaza will feature a water vapor fireplace and roughly a 3,000-square-foot, raised wooden platform that can be used for formal functions, Curtis Williams said.

Outside, about a 5,000-square-foot garden terrace will front First Street and be adorned by raised planters, a fireplace and several steel, arched pergolas, a nod to the arches at the bottom of the BOK Tower.

The terrace will incorporate some of the specially quarried stone and plants seen at Gathering Place, Tulsa’s acclaimed park.

Home to BOK and energy companies such as Williams, Magellan Midstream Partners and WPX Energy, which is moving to Oklahoma City, BOK Tower is about 93 percent occupied, Curtis Williams said.

“We feel like it’s very important,” he said of the refurbishing. “We want to be able to retain and attract world-class tenants. We want to make sure this stays a world-class building. That’s one of the reasons that we’ve done this.”