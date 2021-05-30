Williams starts main plaza improvements to iconic BOK Tower plaza

Tulsa’s tallest skyscraper is getting a makeover befitting its stature.
The 52-story Bank of Oklahoma Tower is undergoing a main plaza level renovation that will include improvements to the lobby, a new lounge, food hall and exterior terrace, according to the building’s owner, Williams Headquarters Building, LLC.
It marks the largest rehabilitation of the main plaza since the high-rise was completed in 1976.
“The Williams Center was designed as a world-class office complex, and the BOK Tower is the crown jewel of that,” Curtis Williams, Williams’ company’s director of corporate real estate, said by phone. “In the lobby, there’s a lot of beautiful Italian marble (Novona Travertine). We’ve really never done anything with this since the building was built.”
“We’ve wanted for a long time to try to enhance that.”
Constructed for Williams Companies, the 667-foot BOK Tower was built by the same architect (Minoru Yamasaki) who designed the original World Trade Center twin towers in New York.
Including in the improvements are carpeting and lighting upgrades to the main lobby. Visitor check-in will relocate to the main elevator bank with a modern look that will include optical turnstile access around the perimeter of the elevators.
The balance of the facelift will encompass about 32,000 square feet on the lobby’s north side and be spread out in what used to be a BOK branch (a new one is expected to relocate within the plaza in the fall). An upscale lounge in the plaza will feature a water vapor fireplace and roughly a 3,000-square-foot, raised wooden platform that can be used for formal functions, Curtis Williams said.
Outside, about a 5,000-square-foot garden terrace will front First Street and be adorned by raised planters, a fireplace and several steel, arched pergolas, a nod to the arches at the bottom of the BOK Tower.
The terrace will incorporate some of the specially quarried stone and plants seen at Gathering Place, Tulsa’s acclaimed park.
Home to BOK and energy companies such as Williams, Magellan Midstream Partners and WPX Energy, which is moving to Oklahoma City, BOK Tower is about 93 percent occupied, Curtis Williams said.
“We feel like it’s very important,” he said of the refurbishing. “We want to be able to retain and attract world-class tenants. We want to make sure this stays a world-class building. That’s one of the reasons that we’ve done this.”
Tulsa-based Flintco is the contractor for the project, and Dallas-based Corgan is the architect. Lobby and lounge upgrades are expected to be finished this fall, with the overall plaza renovation scheduled to be completed by the spring.
“We’ve got a great team on it, and we’re very excited to get it kicked off,” Curtis Williams said.
