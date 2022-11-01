Williams reports third-quarter earnings of $600M

Williams saw its earnings more than triple in the third quarter.

The Tulsa-based energy company's net income was $600 million, or 49 cents per diluted share, compared to $164 million, or 13 cents per diluted share, for the same quarter last year. That represents an increase of 265.8%.

"Williams third quarter adjusted EBITDA growth of 15% demonstrates our ability to capture upside on top of the steady growth of our base business," Alan Armstrong, Williams' president and CEO, said in a statement. "Williams is thriving as demand for our critical services continues to expand, and we are well positioned to excel despite the macro-economic concerns for the broader markets.

"Our natural gas focused strategy and long-term approach to business is built to capture upside and at the same time weather commodity price down cycles like we saw in 2020. As an organization, we are energized by the opportunity to serve this growing demand for clean, secure and affordable energy …"