Williams records earnings of $425 million in first quarter

Williams on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $425 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

A year ago for the quarter, the Tulsa-based energy company posted a loss of $518 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.

"Our natural gas business strategy continues to deliver consistently strong cash flow with first-quarter adjusted EBITDA up 12 percent from last year, driven in part by record gathering volumes, particularly in the Northeast," Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"Severe winter weather in February boosted marketing margins and upstream sales from unusually high prices, but even excluding these weather effects, our adjusted EBITDA was up 6 percent, underscoring the stability of our earnings regardless of external factors …"

