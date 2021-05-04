 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams records earnings of $425 million in first quarter
0 comments

Williams records earnings of $425 million in first quarter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Williams on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $425 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

A year ago for the quarter, the Tulsa-based energy company posted a loss of $518 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.

"Our natural gas business strategy continues to deliver consistently strong cash flow with first-quarter adjusted EBITDA up 12 percent from last year, driven in part by record gathering volumes, particularly in the Northeast," Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"Severe winter weather in February boosted marketing margins and upstream sales from unusually high prices, but even excluding these weather effects, our adjusted EBITDA was up 6 percent, underscoring the stability of our earnings regardless of external factors …"

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 14: What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News