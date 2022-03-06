Williams pushing clean hydrogen energy to the fore

A Tulsa-based energy company is accelerating a national conversation on what a clean hydrogen economy could mean for decarbonization.

Brian Hlavinka, vice president of Williams’ New Energy Ventures, traveled to Washington, D.C., last month to testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources.

He answered questions about the opportunities and challenges in using clean hydrogen in the transportation, utility, industrial, commercial and residential sectors.

Williams, which transports close to a third of the natural gas in the United States, wants to blend hydrogen into portions of the company’s 30,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure network that serves major markets.

“There’s been a lot of talk about hydrogen as a fuel source, as an energy carrier,” Hlavinka told the Tulsa World recently by phone. “At the federal level, regulators and legislators are trying to get their head around what does that mean, what’s needed from an energy standpoint and what’s needed from a research and development standpoint. They also want to understand what are we doing to position ourselves, our company, our infrastructure for the future development of hydrogen.”

Hlavinka left Washington, D.C., confident his message resonated.

“There is a lot of bipartisan support for hydrogen,” he said. “It seems like across both sides of the aisle, people are interested in seeing that hydrogen can be a big part of the future of decarbonization. But there also is a realization that today, it’s not cost-competitive. There are challenges around scale.

“In terms of what we want to do, we think our existing natural gas infrastructure is really key to any development around a hydrogen economy, the ability to blend hydrogen into our existing infrastructure. We have this great platform that connects supply and demand. Today, that’s for natural gas. But ultimately, we see the same market evolving for hydrogen.”

So, too, does Oklahoma.

It last year formed the Hydrogen Production, Transportation and Infrastructure Task Force. A report the group submitted found that the job creation and financial impact associated with the development of an Oklahoma hydrogen economy could add at least 6,000 jobs and provide impacts ranging from $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion.

Williams in 2021 launched New Energy Ventures, a business development group focused on commercializing innovative technologies, markets and business models.

NEV helps frame Williams’ focus of reducing emissions across its assets, and since 2005, the company has reduced its emissions by 44%, a large step toward its goal of a 56% reduction by 2030.

Williams is concentrating efforts on green and blue hydrogen, which are considered “clean.” Blue hydrogen is produced from natural gas with a process of steam methane reforming, followed by carbon capture and storage. Electricity from renewables such as wind and solar is used in electrolysis to produce green hydrogen, also known as a “renewable” hydrogen.

“The ability to produce an energy carrier or an energy storage unit like hydrogen, with no carbon footprint, or a very low carbon footprint, can’t be matched,” Hlavinka said.

“That doesn’t exist in terms of today’s energy offerings that are out there. Especially when you think about solar or wind, the big challenge around those has been availability and reliability.

“The beauty of hydrogen is that you can store it, just like you store natural gas, as a gaseous form. And if it has no carbon footprint, basically you are creating a long-term battery, if you will, that doesn’t lose energy over time. So, what it brings to the table as a differentiator is that long-term storage capability that currently renewable energy lacks.”

The company already is putting its plans to work.

Williams is partnering with a Denmark-based firm to develop a large-scale hydrogen hub on south-central Wyoming land that Williams purchased about a year ago, Hlavinka said.

The companies want to construct a wind farm and use that power to conduct electrolysis, generating green hydrogen that ultimately could be injected into its existing pipeline network.

Williams’ Northwest Pipeline originates in southwest Wyoming and delivers gas to the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain Region.

“When you think about the markets that we are currently delivering to, specifically to Washington state and to Oregon, these are states that are areas of the U.S. that are very forward-thinking and progressive around their desire to decarbonize,” Hlavinka said. “And our customers there are trying to find ways to lower than carbon footprint.

“For us, the ability to produce hydrogen in an area that has a great wind resource and existing infrastructure to move those molecules all the way to market in the Pacific Northwest, we think it’s a great way to start the development and demand for hydrogen …The Wyoming project is a great example of what we’re going to try to replicate in other areas.”

