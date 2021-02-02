Williams pledges $500,000 to Reed Community Foundation campaign

Tulsa-based Williams has become the first major corporate sponsor of the Reed Community Foundation’s capital campaign to renovate and reopen the Ben Hill Community Center in the Greenwood District.

Toward the project, the energy company has pledged $100,000 annually for five years.

"The donation from Williams is like a breath of fresh air and it will be a game-changer for the Reed Community Foundation," Reed Community Foundation Founder Keith Reed said in a statement. "I’m so happy Williams chose to work with us, and we look forward to more community partners joining us in changing lives."

The community center at 210 E. Latimer Place reportedly closed in 2002 but hosted off and on programming until more than a decade ago. In 2012, it and eight other recreation centers were targeted for demolition at a time when the city considered them too far gone to refurbish. Crews demolished the center’s pool in 2013.

Established in 2014, RCF is a place for local children to come after school for mentoring, tutoring or a hot meal. It supports the work of "Coach" Keith Reed and his calling to be a positive role model and instilling self-discipline, self-esteem and confidence in at-risk youth.