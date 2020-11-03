Williams logs 40% increase in third-quarter earnings

Williams' earnings rose 40% in the third quarter.

The Tulsa-based energy company reported net income of $308 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, compared to $220 million, or 18 cents per diluted share, for the same quarter a year ago.

"The ongoing stability of our financial performance continues to distinguish Williams during a year marked by disruption and uncertainty," Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"We captured tailwinds in the markets we serve — particularly in the Northeast with record volumes — and have delivered consistently strong quarterly results and cash flow throughout the year.

"Williams is well positioned to meet our pre-COVID 2020 guidance ranges for earnings, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow set in December 2019. We attribute the durability of Williams today to the premier positions of our natural gas infrastructure, as well as the proactive measures we have taken in recent years to reduce leverage, increase stability and lower costs."

